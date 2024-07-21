Ukrainian defenders replenished exchange fund under Vuhledar with five occupiers. VIDEO
In the course of counter-offensive actions, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to replenish the exchange fund. Thus, our soldiers captured 5 Russian invaders near Vuhledar.
The corresponding video was published on the Operational Armed Forces of Ukraine telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password