Ukrainian defenders replenished exchange fund under Vuhledar with five occupiers. VIDEO

In the course of counter-offensive actions, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to replenish the exchange fund. Thus, our soldiers captured 5 Russian invaders near Vuhledar.

The corresponding video was published on the Operational Armed Forces of Ukraine telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

