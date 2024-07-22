ENG
Woman dies as result of night shelling in Kherson

Russian troops attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson at night, killing a woman.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of the night strike on the Dniprovskyi district of the city, a woman was fatally wounded.

The relevant services are working at the scene of the tragedy," the statement said.

