Woman dies as result of night shelling in Kherson
Russian troops attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson at night, killing a woman.
This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.
"As a result of the night strike on the Dniprovskyi district of the city, a woman was fatally wounded.
The relevant services are working at the scene of the tragedy," the statement said.
