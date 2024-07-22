If Trump wins US election, war in Ukraine will end faster - Georgian PM Kobakhidze

Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze believes that Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election will help end the war in Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Echo of the Caucasus.

"Of course, we cannot interfere in anyone's elections, let alone in the election of the president of such a large country as the United States. It's not our business. The only thing that can be said is that if Trump wins the election, the war in Ukraine will end faster. As a result, our region will calm down faster, which will change attitudes towards Georgia in particular. If there is peace in the region, the attitude towards Georgia will also change. This is all that can be said about it, the rest is the choice of the American people. The American people have to decide who will be their president," Kobakhidze said.

At the same time, the Georgian prime minister did not comment on US President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from the November elections.

"If Trump wins, the war in Ukraine will end earlier than it would have otherwise, so the region will calm down faster, and in such a situation, the attitude towards Georgia will change, there will be more justice for Georgia," he added.