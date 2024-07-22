Occupier on battlefield puts muzzle of assault rifle in his mouth and pulls trigger. VIDEO 18+

Soldiers of the 93rd Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" in the Bakhmut direction "drove" the occupier to suicide.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the occupier committing suicide on the battlefield was published on social media. The recording shows the occupier crawling in the grass in a vain attempt to avoid a kamikaze drone attack. After being wounded, the invader puts the muzzle of the gun in his mouth and pulls the trigger.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

