Occupier on battlefield puts muzzle of assault rifle in his mouth and pulls trigger. VIDEO 18+
Soldiers of the 93rd Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" in the Bakhmut direction "drove" the occupier to suicide.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the occupier committing suicide on the battlefield was published on social media. The recording shows the occupier crawling in the grass in a vain attempt to avoid a kamikaze drone attack. After being wounded, the invader puts the muzzle of the gun in his mouth and pulls the trigger.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
