In the Lyptsi, Vesele, Izbytske, there was a second line of defense, which was to be built by the Kharkiv RMA. But it was in a poor state of repair. Concrete structures were not properly equipped.

According to Censor.NET, the former commander of the 125th TD Brigade, Lieutenant General Artur Horbenko, said this in an interview with UP.

"The shelling was along the border itself (i.e. there was no 'grey zone' in this village - ed.) And in Pylyna and Borysivka (the depth of the 'grey zone' - ed.) was from 1.5 to 4 kilometers. This drawing of the front line has been constant since the liberation of the Kharkiv region. I have been accused of not equipping certain positions there. Firstly, there was unfavorable terrain - gardens, dense bushes. We placed only covered observation posts there, there were no so-called combat guard positions. Secondly, according to all the regulations, people from the second echelon of defense should be allocated for the construction of fortifications, and I did not have enough people from the first echelon," he said.

According to Horbenko, it was impossible to build long-term concrete structures on the third line of defense of the region, as any equipment was destroyed by artillery or FPV drones, Lancets.

"I didn't even have an engineer unit on my staff. I had an engineering company in my brigade and engineering platoons in my battalions. No special equipment, nothing, just a soldier with a shovel. We did what we could. We provided wood, checked trenches. In my opinion, as a brigadier, they were enough for a defensive battle on the front line," said the former brigadier of the 125th TRO Brigade.

He noted that the second line of defense is the responsibility of local authorities and the regional military administration.

At the end of 2023, as a brigade commander, I was ordered to take over the defenses along the second line - I refused to do so. I drove along this line and set out to take pictures and record everything," Horbenko said.

He sent official reports to the management of the "Kharkiv" OSGT. The answer was: "We will look into it".

There is also a response to the management of the Kharkiv SEC from someone from the RMA that "the structures are almost complete, the work is still ongoing and in a satisfactory condition".

"But it was an outright lie," he adds.

In addition, Horbenko said that the tetrahedrons should have been installed on the fields long ago to prevent the advance of enemy equipment.

"I have photos from the direction of Lyptsi, Hlyboke, where all these tetrahedrons were lying in 2022 and are still lying in 2024. These are not only Liptsi but also in the area of Starytsia, Vesele. We are still talking about the second defensive line... The only things we have equipped with excavators and equipment are places for reserves, artillery firing positions, and tank hiding places. This is closer to the rear," the brigadier summed up.

