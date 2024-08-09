Belgorod region suffered massive drone attack: Air defence shoots down 29 UAVs

On the night of 9 August, air defence forces were operating in the Belgorod region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov.

"A total of 29 aircraft-type UAVs were shot down by air defence forces over the territory of the region. In the town of Stary Oskol, windows were smashed in two private houses, roofs, facades and fences were damaged, as well as one car. In the city of Novy Oskol, a hangar on the territory of an industrial complex caught fire as a result of a UAV attack," the statement said.

According to him, there were no casualties.

Watch more: Explosions and large-scale fire in Kursk region: convoy of enemy vehicles was destroyed. VIDEO