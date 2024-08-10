Enemy launched missile attack on critical infrastructure facility in Kramatorsk: 1 person was killed, there are wounded. PHOTO
On the morning of 10 August 2024, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"Kramatorsk is under enemy fire. This morning, Russians hit a critical infrastructure facility in the city with a missile. 1 employee was killed and several others were injured. The buildings of the facility were seriously damaged," the statement said.
According to Filashkin, the extent of the damage is currently being established.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password