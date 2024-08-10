ENG
News War
Enemy launched missile attack on critical infrastructure facility in Kramatorsk: 1 person was killed, there are wounded. PHOTO

On the morning of 10 August 2024, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Kramatorsk is under enemy fire. This morning, Russians hit a critical infrastructure facility in the city with a missile. 1 employee was killed and several others were injured. The buildings of the facility were seriously damaged," the statement said.

удар по Краматорську

According to Filashkin, the extent of the damage is currently being established.

