Soldiers of DIU destroyed Russian vessel of "Tunets" type in Crimea with MAGURA V5 drone. Three more vessels were damaged. VIDEO

On the night of 8-9 August 2024, near the village of Chornomorske in the temporarily occupied Crimea, soldiers of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's Group 13 special unit used a MAGURA V5 maritime strike drone to destroy another vessel of the Russian occupiers - a KC 701 Tuna speedboat.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's press centre.

As noted, three other invaders' boats were also damaged in the operation. Their type is being established.

"This is not the first 'Tuna' captured off the coast of the peninsula: two Russian vessels of this type were destroyed by intelligence officers, and two more were damaged in May this year," the DIU reminds.

Muscovites in the occupied Crimea used fast transport and amphibious assault boats of the KC 701 project for water patrols and logistics.

The DIU also emphasises that a total of 18 vessels of the Russian aggressor state were successfully hit by these Ukrainian-made maritime drones, 9 of which were destroyed.