DIU Special Forces destroy dozens of occupiers and their equipment on Kinburn Spit. VIDEO

Special Forces of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine raided the Kinburn Spit and destroyed dozens of occupiers and their equipment.

This was reported on 9 August by the press service of the DIU, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that on 9 August, as a result of a raid on the Russian-occupied Kinburn Spit, six units of enemy armoured vehicles were destroyed and about three dozen invaders were killed.

The airborne operation was carried out by the Chimera, Stuhna, Paragon, Siberian Battalion and Terror units of DIU's Timur Special Forces with the support of the Ukrainian Navy and in cooperation with other units of the state's security and defense forces.

During the mission on the spit, the Special Forces attacked Russian fortifications at their positions "Kinburn Fortress", "Marine Station" and "Monument to Suvorov". Near the latter, the DIU soldiers planted a battle flag of the Military Intelligence of Ukraine.

