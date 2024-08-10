Lukashenko ordered to strengthen grouping of troops in the Gomel and Mozyr directions. "Polonese" MLRS and "Iskander" complexes will be transferred

Oleksandr Lukashenko, who seized power in Belarus, ordered to strengthen the grouping of troops in the Gomel and Mozyr tactical directions.

This was stated to journalists by the Minister of Defense of Belarus Viktor Khrenin, Censor.NET informs with reference to BelTA.

"The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces (Belarusian dictator Lukashenko. - Ed.) gave instructions to strengthen the grouping of troops in the Gomel and Mozyr tactical directions," Khrenin said.

There is no more information at this moment.

"Military units of the special operations forces, ground forces, missile forces, in particular the Polonaise jet systems and the Iskander complexes, were tasked with marching to the designated areas," Khrenin added.

Earlier, Lukashenko stated that Ukraine allegedly violated the airspace of Belarus.