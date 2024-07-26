ENG
11 439 18

Putin’s "multipolar world", goal of civilized world, and secret permission of ROC. Fresh photo jokes from Censor.NET

фотожаба

Finally...

фотожаба

Putin's "polycentric world"

фотожаба

Sample

фотожаба

The goal of the civilised world

фотожаба

Improvements are coming TOMORROW!

фотожаба

A scenario for the development of events...

фотожаба

Chronology

фотожаба

New version

фотожаба

A request from the Krasnodar region

фотожаба

The disease is progressing...

фотожаба

He said it - he did it

фотожаба

Proper integration of states

Author: 

Lukashenko (196) Medvedev (87) politics (49) Putin (3176) collages (26)
