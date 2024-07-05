ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11565 visitors online
News Photo Political collages
11 387 6

Real reason for war, monument to "Russian world", political work in Hungarian style. Fresh photo jokes from Censor.NET

фотожаба

The real reason for the war

фотожаба

The peace plan

See more: Kremlin duo, bright future of Russia, passage to hell. Fresh photo jokes from Censor.NET

фотожаба

Political work in Hungarian style

See more: Putin’s last parade, revival of Nazism, potatriot’s life hacks

фотожаба

A touching meeting

See more: Putin’s carousel, dream that must come true, concert for Russian pilots. Fresh photo jokes from Censor. NET

фотожаба

Russian traditions

фотожаба

First of all, it's just beautiful...

фотожаба

The second episode

Watch more: Medvedev publishes map showing all of Ukraine as part of Russia. VIDEO

фотожаба

A monument to the "Russian world"

фотожаба

Find the 10 differences

фотожаба

An interesting question

фотожаба

The most successful portrait

фотожаба

New Russia

фотожаба

The aggressor at the UN

See more photoshops here

Author: 

Lukashenko (196) Medvedev (91) politics (53) Russia (12068) collages (31)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 