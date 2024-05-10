ENG
Putin’s last parade, revival of Nazism, potatriot’s life hacks

A selection of photo jokes from Censor.NET

The last parade

The revival of Nazism

You've gone to the wrong place

Impostor

Happy Victory Day...

Potatriot's life hacks

History parallels 

Hypertrophied "victorious" hysteria is marching around the world

Future parade 

Is this the bottom? Or not yet?

Nice try

Tsar - ash

The best Russian crew

