Another scandal with sketch of Kvartal 95: "Siskadovsk did not teach anything". PHOTOS

"The Kvartal 95 is once again engulfed in controversy over bad jokes. This time, the Kvartal studio members were criticized for a sketch titled "Head of Rivne TCR encrypts himself from Russian spies," which was included in the Easter episode of the United Kvartal.

The topic for jokes of Kvartal 95 was the story of the former head of the Rivne Municipal TCR, who kissed women subordinates at the workplace. A video from hidden cameras in the office of this head appeared on the channel of pro-Kremlin propagandist Shariy.

So, three female employees of the TCR in military uniforms are discussing that their boss wanted to kiss one of them. The colleagues explain that the head of the TCR came up with a secret code to prevent eavesdropping - TKH "Touches, Kisses, Hugs". They then ask what he did, whether he grabbed her ass or tried to kiss her.

The head of the TCR "Oleksandr Viktorovych" came in. It is noted that the scriptwriters used the real name and patronymic of the former head of the Rivne TCR, Oleksandr Yarmoshevych, who is now at the front.

In the sketch, the head of the TCR starts kissing the girls in turn, sometimes almost simultaneously.

We are also told that Viktorovich is cool and, although he once infected everyone with herpes, this method of transmitting information is reliable. Once he helped identify a spy - she had a Russian-speaking jaw (yes, the boss realized this through kissing - "he figured it out with his tongue"). In another episode, a subordinate comes up to the head of the TCR and sticks her tongue in his ear. She explains this as follows: "Oh, well, I reminded him that we have problems with evaders. You know, like "ears" - evaders". (It is word-play in the Ukrainian language - ed. note)

At the end, a girl from another department comes up and puts the head of the TCR head in her cleavage. And she presses Viktorovich's face on her chest. Another employee explains that this is some kind of code.

"This is a terrible devaluing of the military in general, both men and women. By the way, the campaign of the propagandist Shariy, who was the first to post the video with the head of the TCR, was aimed at discrediting the Ukrainian military.

And again, the issue touches on sexism (women in the military are not devalued or harassed at work - we need to joke about it more). And there are references to the former head of the Rivne TCR, who resigned after the scandal, and his family (wife and son) may have reputational problems.

The question to the actors and actresses is whether they don't put themselves forward when they thank the military and in the middle of the concert they show performances that discredit them?" writes Detector Media.

Earlier, Kvartal 95 released a sketch that ridiculed the residents of occupied Skadovsk and Ukrainians who are taking the first steps in switching to the state language. After the criticism, Kvartal 95 apologized for the scandalous sketch. The studio promised to cut it from the New Year's Eve concert.