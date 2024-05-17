ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12316 visitors online
News Photo Political collages
12 256 11

Kremlin duo, bright future of Russia, passage to hell. Fresh photo jokes from Censor.NET

A selection of photo jokes from Censor.NET

фотожаба

Business trip to China

Read more: Putin decides to replace Shoigu with Belousov as Russian Defence Minister

фотожаба

Photo fact

фотожаба

Just in case...

See more: Putin’s last parade, revival of Nazism, potatriot’s life hacks

фотожаба

The road to recovery

фотожаба

Question.

фотожаба

Better this way...

фотожаба

The Kremlin duo

фотожаба

A window to Europe? No, a passage to hell.

фотожаба

What is ours... 

фотожаба

A bright future for Russia

фотожаба

The final is known...

фотожаба

Unbreakable Kharkiv

фотожаба

Time to say goodbye

фотожаба

"Expulsion of the Shoigu. An Icon of Rurik's Time".

See more: Putin’s last parade, revival of Nazism, potatriot’s life hacks

фотожаба

Harmful to health

See more photoshops here

Author: 

Medvedev (87) politics (49) Putin (3176) collages (26) Shoygu (105) Zakharova (46)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 