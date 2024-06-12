Medvedev publishes map showing all of Ukraine as part of Russia. VIDEO
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev published a map of Russia, which shows all of Ukraine as Russian territory.
He posted the video on social media, Censor.NET reports.
Today, 12 June, Russia celebrates the so-called "Day of Russia".
Earlier, Medvedev voiced the so-called "soft Russian peace formula", according to which Ukraine is supposed to capitulate and reunite with Russia.
He also stated that "Ukraine is definitely Russia".
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password