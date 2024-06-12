Medvedev publishes map showing all of Ukraine as part of Russia. VIDEO

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev published a map of Russia, which shows all of Ukraine as Russian territory.

He posted the video on social media, Censor.NET reports.

Today, 12 June, Russia celebrates the so-called "Day of Russia".

Earlier, Medvedev voiced the so-called "soft Russian peace formula", according to which Ukraine is supposed to capitulate and reunite with Russia.

He also stated that "Ukraine is definitely Russia".

