After statements about "Russian cities" Kyiv and Odesa, Medvedev should get mental health treatment - European Commission spokesman Stano

The European Commission noted that it sees no reason to comment on the statements of former Russian President and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, and that he should have his mental health treated.

This is how the European Commission's spokesperson for foreign policy Peter Stano responded to a request to react to Medvedev's words, who reiterated Russia's claims to Kyiv and Odesa. This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

"We usually do not comment on the words of people who are trying their best to draw attention to themselves, especially if they are the internal "number 2" for some purpose. Although it is good that the person you mentioned publicly broadcasts the diagnosis of his or her mental health, the only thing we can say here is to recommend counseling and help from a specialist," Peter Stano replied.

He added that with the billions of dollars that Russia has wasted on waging war against Ukraine, Moscow could have found something for programs to support the health of its citizens.

"I think the foreign ministers of the member states made their position very clear when they met on Monday: that we will continue to support Ukraine, which is rightfully defending itself against aggression... The EU High Representative (Josep Borrell) and the member states are doing what they can to - as the High Representative said - provide Ukraine with 'more and faster' (assistance), and not just 'as much as necessary' but 'whatever it takes,'" the spokesman added.

