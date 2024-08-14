Russians report UAV and missile attacks in Voronezh and Kursk regions

On the night of Wednesday 14 August, the Voronezh and Kursk regions were allegedly attacked by drones and missiles. Several districts of Voronezh reportedly caught fire. Four missiles were allegedly shot down in the Kursk region

According to Censor.NET, the governor of the Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, wrote about this on his telegram channel.

In Voronezh, loud noises were heard even before the alarm was announced. The attack was probably aimed at the "Baltimore" airfield.

Local media also reported that drones were also spotted in Borisoglebsk, where a flight school and another airfield are located.

In addition to UAVs, missiles were also launched in the Kursk region. The local governor claims that the air defence system shot down four weapons. Explosions were heard in Kurchatov, where the Kursk nuclear power plant is located.

In addition, the highest, red alert level was declared in the Lipetsk region.