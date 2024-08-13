In the context of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's statements about the Armed Forces' operation in the Kursk region, the head of the British Defense Ministry, Grant Shepps, reminded that Russia has occupied many times the territory of Ukraine.

He made a corresponding post on the social network X.

"Putin's indignation at Ukraine's audacity to seize about 1,000 square kilometers of Russia's Kursk region should be seen in the context of Putin's illegal occupation of 100 times the territory of Ukraine (well over 100,000 square kilometers)," the British minister said.

Shepps added that in order to end this war, "Russia must leave democratic Ukraine."

Earlier, White House spokesman John Kirby said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could end the war against Ukraine if he is so concerned about the situation in the Kursk region.

Operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region of the RF

On Monday, 12 August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that Ukraine was conducting an operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Until that moment, the Ukrainian authorities had kept silent on the breakthrough in Kursk.

During a meeting of the Chief Commander-in-Chief's Staff, Ukrainian Armed Forces Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that as of 12 August, the Armed Forces controlled about 1,000 square kilometres in the Kursk region.

DeepState analysts have updated information on the progress of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region: Ukrainian troops have begun to enter Sudzha and gain a strong foothold in Goncharovka.

