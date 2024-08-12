U.S. Senator Graham on AFU operation in Kursk region: Bold and brilliant

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has supported the Armed Forces of Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

The American politician said this during a briefing on Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv on August 12, Liga.net writes, Censor.NET reports.

The American lawmaker is convinced that Ukraine has every right to conduct military operations in the territory of the Russian Federation to protect itself.

"What do I think of the Kursk region? It's bold, brilliant, just beautiful. Keep up the good work," Graham said.

He added that when Russia launched its full-scale invasion, many did not believe that Ukraine would withstand. However, according to Graham, Ukraine is not only standing but also thriving.

During the press conference, Graham, along with his Democratic colleague Richard Blumenthal, also called on the administration of US President Joe Biden to lift restrictions on the Ukrainian Armed Forces to strike with US weapons on Russian territory.

Both politicians arrived in Kyiv on Monday, August 12.

AFU operation in the Kursk region of the RF

On Monday, August 12, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that Ukraine was conducting an operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Until then, the Ukrainian authorities had kept silent on the breakthrough in Kursk region.

During a meeting of the Chief Commander-in-Chief's Staff, the head of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that as of August 12, the Armed Forces controlled about 1,000 square kilometers in the Kursk region.

