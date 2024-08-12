Shmyhal met with Senators Graham and Blumenthal: They discussed strengthening air defence and frozen assets of RF. PHOTOS

US Senators Lindsey Graham (Republican Party) and Richard Blumenthal (Democratic Party) arrived in Kyiv.

The head of government Denys Shmyhal said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

During his meeting with the senators, the Prime Minister noted that continued bipartisan support from the United States was important.

"I announced our need to strengthen air defence. The first F-16 aircraft are already in Ukraine, and US assistance in training Ukrainian pilots is extremely valuable. I also informed the senators about our priorities, including the implementation of reforms," Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal, Graham and Blumenthal also paid special attention to frozen Russian assets.

"It is important to confiscate them in full and allocate the funds for the urgent needs of Ukraine and our reconstruction. We also call on American businesses to invest in priority sectors that will contribute to the long-term recovery and growth of the Ukrainian economy," the Prime Minister added.

