One person died as result of Russian shelling of Kozacha Lopan, in morning occupiers hit Borova with KAB

Russian troops shelled populated areas of the Kharkiv region during the day, one person died, there was destruction and damage.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, told about this, Censor.NET reports.

Yes, today at 4:30 a.m. there was a shelling by an enemy anti-aircraft missile defense system in the village of Borova, Izyum district. There was no information about the victims and destruction.

Attacks on the Kharkiv region during the day

Around 10:00 p.m. Kupyansky district, village Kupiansk-Vozlovy. As a result of the shelling, window glazing, doors of three private houses and a garage were damaged.

Around 10:00 p.m. and around midnight, the enemy attacked the village. Kozacha Lopan of the Dergachy community. A woman died as a result of the shelling, the data is being established. Private houses were damaged, the roof was destroyed and a fire broke out in a two-story building.

05:51 p/m/ Bogoduhivskyi district, village. Single worker As a result of the shelling, a destroyed house, an outbuilding, and burning grass in an open area were on fire.

Around 04:10 p.m. Kharkiv district. The enemy launched an air strike. Information about the victims and destruction was not received. Parts of the UMPB D-30 were found at the crash site.

4:05 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Kupiansk district, village. Novoosynovo, as a result of the shelling, a private house and an outbuilding were damaged.

