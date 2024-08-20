Fighters of 79th SAAB repel assault of Russian armored vehicle convoy. VIDEO

A convoy of Russian armoured vehicles planned to assault the positions of the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade, but was detected by aerial reconnaissance and destroyed far away on the outskirts.

The corresponding video was published on the brigade's page, Censor.NET reports.

After the targeted shots of our artillery and the destruction of the first Russian armoured vehicle by our attack drone pilots, the occupiers began to flee. The Russian assault collapsed before it even began. The rushed infantry was accurately targeted by drone operators.

