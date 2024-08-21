Telegram and WhatsApp suffer large-scale outage in Russia

In Russia, Telegram users have faced failures in the work of the messenger.

The Moscow Times reports this with reference to data from the Downdetector service.

It is noted that this is the second failure of the program this week. The first one happened on the night of August 19. Reports that the messenger stopped working without a VPN came mainly from Moscow and St. Petersburg.



There are also problems with WhatsApp. "Almost all services show problems with WhatsApp and Telegram. Even the "failure monitoring" from the RKN. Sboy.rf is down altogether," said Mikhail Klimarev, director of the Society for the Protection of the Internet. He suggested that Russia has started blocking WhatsApp and Telegram.



Problems with messengers have also been reported in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

At the same time, there are reports that other services have also gone down in Russia, such as Roblox, Steam, Discord, AppStore, Skype, VKontakte, and Yandex, as well as the websites of some banks, mobile operators, and Wikipedia.



During the recent Telegram outage, experts speculated that the authorities were testing the messenger's blocking.

Earlier it was reported that YouTube video hosting stopped playing videos in high quality in most browsers in Russia installed on desktop computers and laptops. Problems with streaming occur in Google Chrome, Opera, Mozilla Firefox, and Mi Browser.