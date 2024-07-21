Russian hackers attacked Ukrainian Telegram channels with IPSO messages

The spread of IPSO messages in Telegram channels that use FleepBot to publish content has been recorded.

This was reported by the State Service for Special Communications, Censor.NET reports.

"On 21 July, massive publications of provocative messages were recorded in a number of well-known Ukrainian telegram channels that used FleepBot software to post news," the statement said.

According to open sources, hackers hacked into the FleepBot post automation service, which was developed and owned by a Russian company, and began posting on Telegram channels on behalf of the owners.

"To fix the problem, we recommend removing the FleepBot bot from channel administrators," the agency advised.

The State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine once again emphasised the danger of using any software from the aggressor country and the need to carefully check the origin of software before using it.

As a reminder, the Telegram app has become a key weapon of Russian propaganda to spread disinformation aimed at undermining support for Ukraine in Europe. Recently, Russian intelligence officers have been using it to recruit petty criminals to carry out sabotage in the EU.