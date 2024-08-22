Ruscists attack Bohodukhiv in Kharkiv region with Tornado-S MLRS: 1 person killed, 8 wounded. PHOTOS (updated)

Russian troops shelled Bohodukhiv in Kharkiv region, killing 1 person and injuring 8.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the RMA.

"As a result of the shelling, one person was killed and five were injured. All the victims are being provided with medical assistance. Operational services are currently working at the sites of the hits. The information is being updated," the statement said.

UPDATE

0 8:23 p.m. Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office reports that one person was killed and 8 others wounded, including a teenager, as a result of the occupiers' attack on Bohodukhiv.

"According to the investigation, on August 22, at about 3:30 p.m., the Russian Armed Forces shelled the town of Bohodukhiv. A 56-year-old man was killed, who was working in his garden during the enemy strikes. He would have turned 57 tomorrow.

Eight more people were wounded, including a 15-year-old boy. The minor was hospitalized with a shrapnel wound to his left arm.

Apartment and private residential buildings, outbuildings, premises of two civilian enterprises, and cars were damaged. The shelling also caused a fire in a forest near the village of Semeniv Yar, Bohodukhiv district, covering an area of 3 hectares. Liquidation is underway.

According to preliminary data, Russian troops used Tornado-S MLRS for the strikes.