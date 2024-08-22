Man is blown up by unknown explosive device in Kharkiv region: he is hospitalized

On August 22, in the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi of the Kupiansk community in Kharkiv region, a man was blown up by an unknown explosive object. The victim was hospitalized.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.



The service reported another accident that occurred today in the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi of the Kupiansk community.

"A 65-year-old man exploded on an unknown explosive object. He was injured and hospitalized," the statement said.

Read more: Russia fires on Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv region: Village council building is damaged, 3 people under rubble (updated)

The State Emergency Service urged people to be careful and, if they find a suspicious object, report it to the State Emergency Service or the National Police by calling 101, 102 or 112.