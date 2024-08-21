Russia fires on Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv region: Village council building is damaged, 3 people under rubble (updated)

Russian troops attacked Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA.

The occupiers attacked the village around 12:25.

"The shelling damaged the building of the village council. Preliminary: there are three people under the rubble.

All relevant services are working at the scene. There is a threat of repeated attacks!" the statement said.

The head of the Derhachy MMA, Zadorenko, later reported that the occupiers struck twice at the administrative building of the Kozacholopan starosta district between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. As a result, the building partially collapsed, including the basement, where the starosta Liudmyla Vakulenko, starosta staff and local residents were at the time.

"At the moment, three women who were working on public and socially useful works on the basis of the starosta are under the rubble. Their health condition is unknown. Rescuers of the State Emergency Service are trying to get people out from under the rubble as soon as possible, but search and rescue operations are complicated by the activity of enemy drones and the threat of repeated shelling," he added.

Read more: Ruscists attacked Siversk and Ukrainsk in Donetsk region: 2 people died