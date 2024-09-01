Russians carry out air strike in Sumy: woman is injured (updated)

On September 1, the occupiers conducted an air strike on two industrial enterprises in Sumy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

"Preliminary, there are victims. All necessary services are working at the scene. Medical assistance is being provided. The consequences of the enemy attack are being eliminated," the statement said.

According to the Sumy Prosecutor's Office, on September 1, 2024, at about 5:30 p.m., using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the enemy dropped three guided aerial bombs on the city of Sumy, according to preliminary data.

As a result of the attack, one of the city's industrial enterprises was damaged, including production and storage facilities, an administrative building and three vehicles.

A 42-year-old employee of the enterprise was injured.

A workshop of one of the local factories was also damaged.

As previously reported, in the evening of August 31, the occupiers fired a missile at a convoy of grain trucks in Sumy district, and at night and in the morning of September 1, they fired 18 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 47 explosions were recorded.