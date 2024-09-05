On the morning of 5 September, the enemy fired on Kherson.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Suspilne.

"Explosions are heard in Kherson. No air alert has been declared in the city and the region," the report says.

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson RMA, Antonivka, Beryslav, Burhunka, Chervonyi Mayak, Havrylivka, Tokarivka, Tomaryne, Novovorontsovka, Komyshany, Sadove, Stanislav, Zolota Balka, Shyroka Balka, Osokorivka, Oleksandrivka, Odradokamianka, Prydniprovske and the city of Kherson came under hostile fire over the past day.

"The Russian military hit critical infrastructure facilities, a mobile phone tower, an administrative building and an office building; residential areas of the region's settlements, including 6 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline and private cars. Three people were injured as a result of Russian aggression," the statement said.

