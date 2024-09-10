Enemy attacked power facilities in 8 regions. Mine was damaged in Donetsk region, there is one injured - Ministry of Energy

Over the past day, the enemy fired at civilian energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Energy.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, shelling twice cut off power to a substation, household consumers and a water utility. In addition, a substation, consumers and the railway were also cut off from power (no disruption to train traffic). The power supply was restored according to the backup scheme.

In Sumy region, a substation and household consumers in Kharkiv region lost power as a result of overhead line shelling. The power supply was restored according to the backup scheme.

In Poltava region, an overhead line was disconnected during an air raid alarm, which cut off power to consumers. The power supply has been restored.

In Chernihiv region, overhead lines were disconnected as a result of shelling, and 947 customers in 15 settlements lost power.

In Donetsk Oblast, equipment was damaged as a result of hostile shelling of a mine. There were no people in the mine at the time of the incident. One person received medical assistance.

"There are no plans to use hourly shutdown schedules for the current day," the Ministry of Energy said.

