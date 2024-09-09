Ruscists shelled energy facilities in 7 regions - Energy Ministry

No power cuts are planned for today, 9 September. Over the past 24 hours, the enemy attacked energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Ministry of Energy.

As noted, substations and consumers were de-energised in Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions due to shelling. The power supply has been partially restored.

"In Donetsk region, several substations and a mine were de-energised during the shelling. At the time of the incident, 74 workers remained in the mine, all of them were brought to the surface," the statement said.

In Chernihiv region, overhead lines were disconnected as a result of shelling, and 3.1 thousand customers in 3 settlements lost power.

"Thanks to the efforts of power engineers, the situation in the power system remains stable, but significant damage caused by massive enemy attacks, including one of the largest attacks on the energy sector on 26 August, continues to complicate the operation of the power system. In addition, Russian troops do not stop shelling energy infrastructure facilities on a daily basis," the Ministry of Energy stressed and called for economical and responsible electricity consumption, especially during peak hours from 17:00 to 22:00.