ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12692 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
2 531 17
shoot out (12144) energy (521) Ministry of Energy (101)

Occupiers attacked power facilities in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy

Атаки РФ на енергообʼєкти

Over the past day, the Russian army struck energy facilities in six regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the enemy attacked energy facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions.

In the Kharkiv and Sumy regions, substations and household consumers were cut off from power due to the fighting. The power supply has been restored according to the backup scheme.

See more: Consequences of Russian attack on hotel in Mykolaivka, Donetsk region: 2 people killed. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In the Donetsk region, a building was damaged as a result of shelling of the territory of a power facility. There were no casualties.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a drone attack on a substation resulted in equipment being switched off, and household and industrial consumers lost power. The power supply has been partially restored.

The Ministry of Energy also reported that a dangerous object was discovered during work at a power facility in the Kyiv region. It was neutralised.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 