Consequences of Russian attack on hotel in Mykolaivka, Donetsk region: 2 people killed. VIDEO+PHOTOS
On the evening of 7 September, a four-storey hotel building was partially destroyed in Mykolaivka, Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region, as a result of an air strike.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.
As noted, during the rescue operations, rescuers removed the bodies of two people from the rubble. 101 tonnes of destroyed structures were dismantled at the site. The work has been completed.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russians had attacked a hotel in Mykolaivka, Donetsk region, with people trapped under the rubble.
