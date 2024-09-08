Number of victims of Russian missile attack on communications institute in Poltava has increased to 58 (updated)

The number of victims of the Russian missile attack on Poltava has increased. Another 3 people who were injured in the attack on the communications institute on September 3, 2024, died in the Poltava hospital.

This was announced by the head of Poltava RMA Philip Pronin on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Unfortunately, three more people died in hospitals as a result of the Russian attack on Poltava on September 3. The number of dead has increased to 58," he said.

Also remind that on September 3, the Russians attacked Poltava with two "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles. The enemy targeted an educational institution and a hospital. One of the buildings of the Institute of Communications, a hospital, and nearby houses were partially destroyed.