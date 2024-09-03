As result of RF attack on Poltava, 51 people were killed and number of wounded increased to 271. VIDEO (updated)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy comments on Russia's missile attack on Poltava.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"I received preliminary reports on the Russian attack on Poltava. According to the information available now, two ballistic missiles. They hit the territory of an educational institution and a nearby hospital. One of the buildings of the Institute of Communications was partially destroyed. People were trapped under the rubble. Many were rescued. More than 180 people were injured. Unfortunately, many have died. As of now, 41 people have been reported dead. My condolences to all the families and friends.



I have ordered a full and prompt investigation into all the circumstances of what happened. All necessary services are involved in the rescue operation. I am grateful to each and every person who has been helping people who are saving lives since the first minutes after the hit," the President said.

Earlier, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, MP of the "Servant of the People" party, Mariana Bezuhla, hinted that today the Russian occupiers had attacked the place of formation in Poltava.

Updated

First Lady Olena Zelenska later said that 47 people had been killed and 206 injured.

"This is a terrible tragedy for the whole of Ukraine. The enemy hit an educational institution and a hospital. ... Russia is taking away our most precious asset - our lives. We will never forget this. Eternal memory," she said.

Later, Ministry of Defence spokesman Dmytro Lazutkin said during a telethon that 49 people were killed and 219 injured as a result of the missile strike on Poltava.

"As of now, 49 people have been killed and 219 injured as a result of the missile strike, and search and rescue operations are underway."

Later, the Prosecutor General's Office reported that as of 6 p.m., 51 people were killed and more than 200 wounded.

According to investigators, the Russians attacked Poltava with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles. The enemy hit an educational institution and a hospital. One of the buildings of the Institute of Communications, the hospital and nearby houses were partially destroyed.

Rescuers, an investigative team and other services are working at the site of the shelling, and the rubble is being cleared. The number of victims is being established.

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the consequences of another crime of the aggressor state.

A pre-trial investigation into the fact of encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine (Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.

Urgent investigative actions are underway.

Later, Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, a spokesman for the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, said during the telethon that the number of injured had increased to 271. Rescuers have unblocked 11 people from the rubble, and search and rescue operations are underway.

"These are preliminary figures because they are constantly being updated. There is a headquarters that coordinates the activities of these emergency services working on the spot. As for the rescued people, it is 25 people, 11 have been unblocked from the rubble. A six-story building of the educational institution was partially destroyed. Search and rescue operations are underway," the spokesman said.