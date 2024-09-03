ENG
Explosions occurred in Poltava: Russians struck

On the morning of 3 September, explosions were heard in the Poltava community.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Suspilne.Poltava.

"The sounds of two explosions were heard in the Poltava community," the report said.

Earlier, the Air Force reported a missile fired in the direction of the regional centre.

