Explosions occurred in Kharkiv - Terekhov

On the evening of September 2, explosions occurred in Kharkiv.

This was reported by the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

"There was an explosion in Kharkiv! Be careful," the mayor urged.

Earlier, the Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the east.

Read more: Russia strikes at Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv: 14 injured (updated)

explosion (1502) Kharkiv (1264)
