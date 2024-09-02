Russia strikes at Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv: 14 injured (updated)

An explosion occurred in Kharkiv during an air raid alert.

This was announced by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

"It was loud in Kharkiv. Be careful!" - the message says.

The head of the RMA, Synieubov, also reported explosions in the city.

Later, Synieubov said that the occupiers had attacked the Kyiv district.

"There are no casualties at the moment. The car was damaged. The inspection is ongoing," he said.

Updated information

Terekhov later reported that the shelling damaged a sports infrastructure facility in the city.

Syniehubov added that, according to preliminary data, two enemy KABs hit a garage cooperative located near residential buildings in Kyiv district. There is a fire. There were no casualties.

"Another hit was recorded on the territory of one of the universities. There are 5 victims. The inspection is ongoing," adds the head of the RMA.

As of 16:30, seven people have been reported injured.

A 60-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man are in serious condition. Another 5 women are in moderate condition.

At 17:16, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that the number of wounded had increased to 11.

As of 18:13, 13 people have been injured in Kharkiv. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Later, the National Police of Ukraine reported that the number of victims had increased to 14.

"Eight people have been hospitalized with shrapnel wounds, and six more were treated without hospitalization," the statement said.

