ENG
4 632 7

Russia strikes Kharkiv with FAB-500 bombs with UMPK module - police. PHOTOS

On the afternoon of Monday, 2 September, Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv, probably with FAB-500 bombs with a Universal Gliding and Correction Module (UGCM).

This was reported by the police of the Kharkiv region, Censor.NET reports.

According to investigators, Russia struck the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv around 3:30 p.m.

Росія вдарила по Харкову авіабомбами ФАБ-500 з модулем УМПК, - поліція

Росія вдарила по Харкову авіабомбами ФАБ-500 з модулем УМПК, - поліція

"A fire broke out in a garage co-operative. Garages, cars, administrative buildings, a sports complex, and the company's premises were damaged," the statement said.

According to the latest data, 14 people were injured.

Росія вдарила по Харкову авіабомбами ФАБ-500 з модулем УМПК, - поліція

Росія вдарила по Харкову авіабомбами ФАБ-500 з модулем УМПК, - поліція

"According to preliminary data from the explosives department, the enemy struck Kharkiv with FAB-500 bombs from the UGCM," the police said.

An investigative team, forensic experts and explosive experts are currently working at the sites of the shelling. Investigators opened a criminal proceeding over the enemy's violation of the laws and customs of war under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Росія вдарила по Харкову авіабомбами ФАБ-500 з модулем УМПК, - поліція

Росія вдарила по Харкову авіабомбами ФАБ-500 з модулем УМПК, - поліція

Росія вдарила по Харкову авіабомбами ФАБ-500 з модулем УМПК, - поліція

The Kharkiv regional police also showed photos of the aftermath of the enemy shelling and the work of investigators and rescuers.

Росія вдарила по Харкову авіабомбами ФАБ-500 з модулем УМПК, - поліція

Росія вдарила по Харкову авіабомбами ФАБ-500 з модулем УМПК, - поліція

Read more: Occupiers hit Ruska Lozova with KAB: there is damage and casualty

Author: 

shoot out (13086) Kharkiv (1281) GAB (243)
