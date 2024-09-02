Russia strikes Kharkiv with FAB-500 bombs with UMPK module - police. PHOTOS

On the afternoon of Monday, 2 September, Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv, probably with FAB-500 bombs with a Universal Gliding and Correction Module (UGCM).

This was reported by the police of the Kharkiv region, Censor.NET reports.

According to investigators, Russia struck the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv around 3:30 p.m.

"A fire broke out in a garage co-operative. Garages, cars, administrative buildings, a sports complex, and the company's premises were damaged," the statement said.

According to the latest data, 14 people were injured.

"According to preliminary data from the explosives department, the enemy struck Kharkiv with FAB-500 bombs from the UGCM," the police said.

An investigative team, forensic experts and explosive experts are currently working at the sites of the shelling. Investigators opened a criminal proceeding over the enemy's violation of the laws and customs of war under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The Kharkiv regional police also showed photos of the aftermath of the enemy shelling and the work of investigators and rescuers.

Read more: Occupiers hit Ruska Lozova with KAB: there is damage and casualty