Occupiers hit Ruska Lozova with KAB: there is damage and casualty
The occupiers struck Ruska Lozova in the Kharkiv region with a rocket launcher.
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, a private household was damaged.
"According to preliminary data, there is one victim," Syniehubov said.
The information is being updated.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password