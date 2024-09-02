ENG
Occupiers hit Ruska Lozova with KAB: there is damage and casualty

The occupiers struck Ruska Lozova in the Kharkiv region with a rocket launcher.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, a private household was damaged.

"According to preliminary data, there is one victim," Syniehubov said.

The information is being updated.

