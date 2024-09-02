In August, Russian army shelled Kharkiv 11 times, 147 people were injured. INFOGRAPHICS
During the latest shelling, the Russians attacked the city with a new type of weapon - a hybrid of a missile and a guided aerial bomb.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.
"The enemy's new targets, as always, were civilian objects and ordinary civilians who were at home, walking in the street or working at the time of the explosion.
In addition, during the evening shelling on 31 August, for the first time during the war, the enemy used such atypical weapons as the Grom-E1, a hybrid of a missile and a guided aerial bomb," the statement said.
As a reminder, almost 30 people were hospitalised as a result of Russian missile attacks on Kharkiv between 30 August and 1 September.
