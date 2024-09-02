Consequences of hostile shelling in Sumy region: twenty people were injured overnight. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian invaders made 211 attacks on the territory of Sumy region. There are wounded, including children.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of Sumy region.

"As a result of air strikes, artillery shelling and the use of UAVs by Russian troops, 20 people were injured, including 6 children. Six multi-storey buildings, 4 private houses, 2 educational institutions, an enterprise and 3 cars were damaged," the statement said.

On the evening of 1 September, Russians shelled the premises of the Sumy educational institution, which houses a centre for the social and psychological rehabilitation of children and an orphanage.

