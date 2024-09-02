Rocket attacks on Kharkiv: 27 people, including 7 children, are in hospitals

Almost 30 people are in hospitals as a result of Russian missile attacks on Kharkiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

"As a result of enemy missile attacks on Kharkiv between 30 August and 1 September, 27 people, including 7 children, were hospitalised in healthcare facilities in the region.

Among adults, 3 patients are in serious condition, 1 is in extremely serious condition," the statement said.

Syniehubov noted that according to doctors, the children's condition is satisfactory, with positive dynamics.

