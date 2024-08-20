ENG
News Photo
3 454 12

Zelenskyy visits wounded soldiers undergoing treatment in Kropyvnytskyi and presents state awards. PHOTOS

During his working visit to the Kirovohrad region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited a hospital that provides medical, psychological and rehabilitation care to the military.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the presidential press service.

Зеленський нагородив поранених військових у Кропивницькому

The Head of State inspected the renovated operating unit, where reconstruction was completed last month and nine operating rooms were added.

Зеленський нагородив поранених у лікарні Кропивницького
Зеленський нагородив поранених у лікарні Кропивницького
Зеленський нагородив поранених у лікарні Кропивницького

Zelenskyy spoke to the soldiers who were wounded in the battles in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia, awarded them with state awards and wished them a speedy recovery.

Зеленський відвідав поранених у Кропивницькому

Watch more: Zelenskyy on ban of UOC-MP: This is our spiritual independence. I am waiting for documents from Verkhovna Rada. VIDEO

Зеленський відвідав поранених у Кропивницькому

Zelenskyi (6389) Kropyvnytskyy (64) award (212) injury (1010)
