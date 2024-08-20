Zelenskyy visits wounded soldiers undergoing treatment in Kropyvnytskyi and presents state awards. PHOTOS

During his working visit to the Kirovohrad region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited a hospital that provides medical, psychological and rehabilitation care to the military.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the presidential press service.

The Head of State inspected the renovated operating unit, where reconstruction was completed last month and nine operating rooms were added.







Zelenskyy spoke to the soldiers who were wounded in the battles in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia, awarded them with state awards and wished them a speedy recovery.

