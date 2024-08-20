Zelenskyy on ban of UOC-MP: This is our spiritual independence. I am waiting for documents from Verkhovna Rada. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the draft laws on spiritual independence and support for soldiers conducting operations in the Russian border area.

The head of state said this in a video message, Censor.NET reports.

"Today I would like to note the work of the Verkhovna Rada. A law on our spiritual independence has been adopted. This is what we discussed with members of the Council of Churches and Religious Organisations. And in the coming days I will speak with representatives of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. We will continue to strengthen Ukraine and our society," he said.

The President also reminded that today a law was adopted to support the soldiers who carry out our defence operations in the Russian border area

"All payments, bonuses, awards will definitely be extended to them from the first day of the operation. I am waiting for documents from the parliament," Zelenskyy added.

