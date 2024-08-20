Verkhovna Rada supported in general draft law on legal status of foreigners and stateless persons defending Ukraine

On 20 August, the Verkhovna Rada supported the draft law on the legal status of foreigners and stateless persons fighting for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrainian MP Iryna Herashchenko.

"315 MPs supported the draft law on the legal status of foreigners and stateless persons participating in the defence of the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine #9585," Herashchenko said.

Read more: Verkhovna Rada supports bill to deprive traitors of state awards

The law proposes:

Allow foreigners and stateless persons who are defending Ukraine to obtain temporary residence permits or immigrate, even if their documents are overdue.

Grant family members of the military the right to temporary residence.

Require citizens of the Russian Federation and Belarus who have become Ukrainians to submit documents renouncing their foreign citizenship within a year of the lifting of martial law.

Allow new Ukrainian citizens to fulfil their obligation to pass exams within two years of the lifting of martial law.

Suspend consideration of applications for citizenship from Russian citizens until one year after the cancellation of martial law (with some exceptions).

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a number of resolutions that allow foreign volunteers fighting against Russia to obtain Ukrainian citizenship if they wish, including their family members.