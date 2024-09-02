ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
14183 visitors online
News Video War
8 694 38

Resident of Belgorod, Russia, complains about filthy shelter: "How is it possible to be here? Children ran away from this stench!". VIDEO

A video of a resident of the Russian city of Belgorod complaining about a filthy shelter has been posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian woman said that she and her children had to leave the shelter during the air raid alert because of the overpowering stench.

Read more: Russians redeploy part of reserves from Leningrad region to Belgorod region, - OTG "Kharkiv"

Author: 

Russian world (99) Belgorod (223) shelter (36) air alert (335)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 