Resident of Belgorod, Russia, complains about filthy shelter: "How is it possible to be here? Children ran away from this stench!". VIDEO
A video of a resident of the Russian city of Belgorod complaining about a filthy shelter has been posted online.
According to Censor.NET, the Russian woman said that she and her children had to leave the shelter during the air raid alert because of the overpowering stench.
