Russians redeploy part of reserves from Leningrad region to Belgorod region, - OTG "Kharkiv"

Russia is redeploying some of its reserves from Leningrad region to Belgorod region. These soldiers may be used in further assaults.

Vitalii Sarantsev, a spokesman of the OTG Kharkiv, said this during a telethon, NV wrotes, Censor.NET reports.

Sarantsev said that the invaders are increasing the number of their units in the Kharkiv region. They carry out internal rotations and replenishment from reserves.

In addition, Russia has been reported to be moving its reserves to the Belgorod region.

"We also have information that the enemy is deploying additional personnel from Leningrad region to Belgorod region in order to use these soldiers in further assault operations. We will inform you about the directions separately," said the OTG spokesman.

