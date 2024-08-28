In Kharkiv direction, Russians reduced use of equipment during assaults, - 77th SAB

Russians are using less armored vehicles during assaults in the Kharkiv direction.

This was stated by the head of the communications department of the 77th separate airborne brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports with reference to Army Inform.

"The situation in the area of our responsibility remains tense but under control, our soldiers are holding back the enemy at the cost of superhuman efforts, who does not give up their intentions to advance and take our positions. However, our soldiers are preventing this," said the spokesman.

He added that the enemy lost a large amount of equipment in this area. The enemy is mostly conducting assaults on foot, using motorcycles and buggies.

"The change is that now they have very little armored vehicles," added the head of the communications department.

According to him, there have been no dramatic changes in the Kharkiv region since the beginning of the Kursk operation. The enemy continues to attack, but the intensity of the assault has decreased.

"Previously there could be up to ten attacks per day, now there can be one or two," summarized the spokesman.

